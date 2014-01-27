(Adds Bank of Israel comments)
By Steven Scheer
JERUSALEM Jan 27 The Bank of Israel left its
benchmark interest rate at 1.0 percent for a fourth
straight month on Monday, pointing to moderate growth, labour
market weakness and a strong shekel.
The move, which was expected, came as data this month showed
the economy continued to grow at modest rate with some
improvement in the fourth quarter versus the prior three months.
Exports, a main growth driver that accounted for about
one-third of Israel's economic activity in 2013, edged down 0.1
percent last year according to government data.
"The picture in the fourth quarter regarding exports is
better than it was in the third quarter, but there was some
moderation again in December," the central bank said in its
rates decision.
"Over the longer term there has essentially been a
standstill in exports, against the background of moderate growth
of world trade and the appreciation of the shekel.
"The unemployment rate continued to decline and is at a low
level, though various indicators, such as job vacancies and
health tax receipts, indicate some labour market weakness," it
added.
Israel's economy grew an estimated 3.3 percent in 2013 and
is forecast to grow at a similar pace this year.
The shekel has hovered around the 3.50 per dollar level for
the past two months and sits at a 2-1/2 year high versus the
U.S. currency. The central bank has been buying dollars to
contain gains in the shekel, since a strong currency harms
Israel's export-dependent economy.
It noted that since the last decision a month ago, the
shekel had appreciated 1 percent versus the dollar while the
greenback gained against most major global currencies.
Eldad Tamir, chief executive of the Tamir Fishman investment
house, said that lowering interest rates has proven ineffective
in weakening the shekel while it leads to higher mortgage
transactions.
"It appears that the Bank of Israel has thrown in the white
towel in the global war on weakening domestic currencies," he
said. "It's a pity because the strong shekel continues to hurt
the Israeli economy."
The central bank said that after some moderation December,
data had shown an increase in home prices and mortgages granted
this month.
It also noted that the inflation rate over the coming year
is expected to stay around 2013's 1.8 percent rate.
The central bank lowered its key rate three times in 2013,
the last coming in September as it sought to contain a rally and
in the shekel and support the economy.
(Additional reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Toby Chopra)