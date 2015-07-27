(Adds details, comments, shekel reaction)

By Steven Scheer

JERUSALEM, July 27 The Bank of Israel left its benchmark interest rate at 0.1 percent for a fifth straight month on Monday, citing improved inflation, moderate economic growth and a booming housing market.

The move was widely expected after recent comments from the central bank had signalled it was in no rush to ease policy further given that inflation was headed back to the government's annual target of 1-3 percent.

Israel has been in a deflationary trend since last September, with the annual rate at -0.4 percent in June. But the rate, as implied by bond yields, looks set to move to 1.1 percent in a year's time.

"However, the decline in energy prices, which resumed in the past month, and the appreciation of the shekel, may defer the return of the inflation rate to within the target range," the Bank of Israel said in a statement.

It noted that data this month point to the economy continuing to grow at a moderate rate, led by consumer spending while exports remain sluggish.

First-quarter gross domestic product grew an annualised 2.0 percent in a third estimate, down from 2.1 percent previously.

The central bank sees economic growth at 3 percent this year and 3.7 percent in 2016.

Still, it said developments in China's economy and the debt crisis in Greece, despite their recent stabilisation, continue to pose risks to a global economic recovery.

"The bank ... would prefer to wait for more data before deciding to take more action," said Yogev Schwartz, head of investments at the Tamir Fishman brokerage.

The central bank said that robust activity in the housing market continued this month, both on the supply and demand sides, reflected in a record level of new mortgage volume and an especially elevated level of new home sales. Home prices have risen 3.2 percent in the past year, the bank said.

The shekel appreciated to 3.78 per dollar from 3.80 prior to the decision. The nominal effective exchange rate strengthened 2.5 percent this month and is up 7.1 percent since the beginning of the year - largely a result of the weak euro, the Bank of Israel said.

"The appreciation, and the moderation in growth of world trade, weigh on the growth of exports and of the tradable sector," it added. (Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)