JERUSALEM Aug 24 The Bank of Israel left its
benchmark interest rate at 0.1 percent for a sixth
straight month on Monday but persisting weak economic growth
could prompt another rate cut as early as next month.
Most economists had forecast no change in the rate despite
second-quarter annualised growth of just 0.3 percent, well below
expectations of 2.7 percent.
The central bank saw "some decline in the growth
environment, relative to the 2.5-3.0 percent growth range of the
past two years, with a decline in exports against the background
of decreased world trade."
Its statement added: "Risks to attaining the inflation
target, and to growth, have increased," citing uncertainties
about China, global financial markets and the timing of a U.S.
rate hike.
"The Bank of Israel's decision to leave interest rates
unchanged is a serious mistake that throws the Israeli economy
into the global turmoil without any tools or lifelines," said
Eldad Tamir, chief executive of the Tamir Fishman brokerage.
Goldman Sachs economist Kasper Lund-Jensen predicts the next
decision on Sept. 24 will be a rate cut to zero while the
probability of unconventional measures has increased.
In June, Bank of Israel Governor Karnit Flug said the bank
was less likely to use unconventional policy tools.
But analysts believe further economic weakness would
complicate the yet-to-be approved 2015/16 budget, which targets
a deficit of 2.9 percent of gross domestic product (GDP).
"A sharp slowdown in growth, if it were to persist, would
endanger the deficit targets set in the carefully crafted
agreements and the government's ability to gain approval for the
budgets in the Knesset (parliament), a credit negative that
would likely precipitate new elections," Kristin Lindow, senior
vice president at Moody's Investors Service, wrote in a report.
Israel's economy is projected to grow about 3 percent this
year.
Expectations for inflation in a year's time slipped to 0.7
percent in mid-August from 1.1 percent in July, given global
deflationary pressures. At -0.3 percent in July, Israel has been
in a deflationary trend for nearly a year, well below an annual
target of 1.3 percent.
The shekel weakened to 3.89 per dollar from 3.77 a month
ago, but rebounded to 3.836 after the rates decision.
Even with this month's depreciation, exchange rate moves so
far this year have weighed on exports, "delaying the return of
the inflation rate to within the target range," the central bank
said.
