By Steven Scheer
JERUSALEM Dec 23 The Bank of Israel held its
benchmark interest rate at 1.0 percent for a third straight
month on Monday and forecast slightly slower economic growth in
2014.
The central bank said new data indicated stable economic
growth with "signs of some recovery in activity, including
exports" as well as a tame inflation environment and slower
housing price rises.
"In light of a moderation in housing prices, stability in
the effective exchange rate the past few months, expectations
... of moderate economic growth next year, and the absence of
risks to inflation or deflation, there was no urgency to lower
rates today," said Ayelet Nir, chief economist at the Psagot
brokerage.
All 15 economists polled by Reuters had expected no move.
Analysts largely believe the easing cycle that began in
September 2011 when the key rate was at 3.25 percent is over,
especially since the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to start
paring its bond-buying programme has taken some upward pressure
off the shekel's exchange rate against the dollar.
After the Israeli central bank's announcement, the shekel
strengthened to 3.48 per dollar - a more than two-year
high - from its fixing of 3.5030. The shekel has gained some 7
percent so far in 2013, one of the best performances of emerging
market currencies.
However, "from a longer term perspective, after marked
appreciation in the first half of the year, there has not been a
trend of change in the effective exchange rate in recent
months," the Bank of Israel said in a statement.
It last cut its key rate in September after the shekel had
appreciated and the export-dependent economy slowed. At the next
two meetings, the monetary policy committee voted 5-0 to leave
rates steady.
Israel's economy grew in the third quarter at an annualised
pace of 2.2 percent, which new central bank Governor Karnit Flug
had described as "disappointing".
The central bank forecast Israeli economic growth of 3.3
percent in 2014, down from a prior estimate of 3.4 percent.
Excluding the impact from natural gas production, which began in
late March, growth is projected at 2.9 percent.
The economy, it said, will grow 3.5 percent this year - or
2.6 percent excluding gas - versus a prior forecast of 3.6
percent. The bank's economists also foresee the key rate rising
by a quarter-point "toward the end of 2014".
Israel's annual inflation rate edged higher to 1.9 percent
in November from 1.8 percent in October to stay just below the
midpoint of the government's target range of 1-3 percent. Based
on bond yields, inflation is expected to ease to around 1.5
percent in the next year.
The central bank also said that while house price rises had
moderated, it was too soon to call a change in trend.
