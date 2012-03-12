(Adds details, central bank comments)
By Steven Scheer
JERUSALEM, March 12 Israel's economy
appeared to have bottomed out in January and may be showing some
signs of recovery, minutes from the Bank of Israel's latest
interest rates decision showed on Monday.
All six members of the monetary policy committee voted to
leave the key rate unchanged at 2.5 percent on Feb. 27. The MPC
had lowered its lending rate three times in alternating months
between September and January, with the last move a
quarter-point cut on Jan. 23..
"It is assessed that in the fourth quarter of 2011 and in
January 2012 the slowdown in the rate of growth of real activity
and demand continued, despite the fact that this month several
indicators also became available which point to some recovery in
growth," the central bank said.
"Together, the figures are consistent with the Bank of
Israel forecast for 2.8 percent growth in 2012," it said.
Israel's economy grew 4.7 percent in 2011, with an
annualised growth rate of 3.2 percent in the fourth quarter. The
slower growth stems from slower exports to the United States and
Europe - Israel's two largest trading partners.
The Bank of Israel cited an increase in manufacturing
production and trade and services revenues.
"The committee was united in the opinion that the level of
the interest rate appeared appropriate given the data that
became available this month, both on inflation and on (economic)
activity," the minutes said.
"This was in light of developments which indicated that
while on the one hand, inflation expectations did increase
-though they nonetheless remained within the inflation target
range at the same time that actual inflation was entrenched in
the target range; on the other hand, it appears that the pace of
growth slowed and is consistent with the growth forecast for
this year," it added.
Policymakers were particularly concerned that inflation
expectations in a year's time based on bond yields had risen to
2.6 percent - close to the upper end of a government annual
target of 1 to 3 percent. Inflation expectations had reached a
low of 1.7 percent last October.
Inflation eased to an annual rate of 2 percent in January.
Although many analysts believe the Bank of Israel's easing
cycle is over, some economists see one more rate cut in the
second quarter.
CREDIT
The Bank of Israel's MPC also said both bank and non-bank
credit continued to increase in recent months, although at a
slow pace relative to recent years and compared with economic
growth.
"In particular, there was a slowdown in credit extended to
the real estate sector, in which increased risks led to tighter
terms for granting credit to contractors," said the Bank of
Israel, which last year raised interest rates and implemented
other measures to try and stop the surge in housing prices.
The central bank noted that an increase in geopolitical risk
in the region had partly led to an underperformance of Tel
Aviv-traded shares, a depreciation in the shekel and an
exit of capital from Israel. It also blamed internal factors
such as the impact of social protests against the high cost of
living, a number of debt restructurings and higher capital gains
taxes.
The shekel was steady at 3.79 per dollar.
For the full report please click:
here
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)