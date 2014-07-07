TEL AVIV, July 7 Bank of Israel policymakers
held short-term interest rates steady last month due to
long-term inflation expectations that were within the target
range and indications the economy is growing moderately, minutes
of discussions showed on Monday.
Five of six members of the monetary policy committee voted
to hold the benchmark interest rate at 0.75 percent for a fourth
straight month on June 23. One member voted to reduce the rate
by 0.25 percentage points.
"Most committee members felt that maintaining the current
level of the interest rate is consistent with the need to
maintain financial stability in the asset markets, and noted in
this regard the steps taken by the Supervisor of Banks in the
mortgage market," the minutes said.
The committee said the shekel's appreciation does not stem
from short-term capital flows and that risks to financial
stability deriving from the corporate bond market should
continue to be monitored.
