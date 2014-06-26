TEL AVIV, June 26 An expected increase in supply
of prime office space in the Tel Aviv area in the first half of
2014 along with a migration of companies to peripheral areas
will lead to a downward trend in occupancy rates, a survey in
Israel forecast.
"Rental prices shall remain stable until there is a new and
substantial supply on offer," estimated the semi-annual survey
of office and industrial properties in several regions of Israel
prepared by the Natam real estate group.
According to the survey of 37 Class A buildings in eight
central areas of Tel Aviv and its suburb Ramat Gan, the average
occupancy rate fell 0.3 percent to 96.85 percent in the winter
of 2014 compared with the summer of 2013.
The average asking price in the same period rose 1.55
percent to 101 shekels ($29.43) per square meter.
The office market in most regions in the country is
stable both in terms of occupancy rates and price levels, Natam
said, although in a few areas a decline in occupancy rates, and
consequently, in asking prices, was observed.
In the coming year, the office market in Tel Aviv will
remain strong despite many office building starts in the city.
The impact of the new buildings, if any, will be felt in
2015-2016.
"There is a current shortage of income-bearing assets
for investors seeking returns of at least 8 percent," the report
said. "Therefore, we are witnessing a shift towards investing in
assets in the peripheral areas, as such riskier investments
yield higher returns than investments in the central areas."
($1 = 3.4321 Israeli Shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)