JERUSALEM, April 24 Israeli regulators should
work together more closely to weed out unnecessary rules, a
panel charged by the government with improving business
regulation said on Wednesday.
The proposals, which are expected to be approved by the
cabinet, are a response to failures in regulation outlined last
year by a government committee.
The panel also recommended the setting up of an independent
telecommunications regulator and a freeze on new regulations for
six months.
Regulators should be subject to oversight by the prime
minister's office which would adjudicate on dispute between
them.
"We have the feeling ... the last couple of years that our
regulations have gone too far," said Morris Dorfman, deputy head
of the National Economics Council (NEC), an advisory body to
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu whose director sat on the
panel.
"If you are a regulator, you try to do the best in the
market you are operating in, but what has happened is that it
created a lot of regulation without thinking about it."
Better cooperation is required, such as between the natural
gas and electricity regulators, which Dorfman noted rarely sit
together even though natural gas impacts electricity. To that
end, the Prime Minister's Office will should a round table of
all regulators to discuss their issues.
Should there be conflicts between regulators - who are
usually government ministers - the Prime Minister's Office will
resolve them.
The panel, which also contained Israel's budget director and
the country's deputy attorney general, advised that no new
regulations could be enacted for six months while regulators
examined existing ones to see if any could be repealed.
However, the proposed rules would not be imposed on the
banking, securities, capital market and anti-trust regulators
since they are independent government agencies.
Dorfman said reforms would also include creating an
independent telecom regulator, which would replace regulations
currently made by the Communications Ministry and possibly
combining gas and electricity bodies into one entity.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Toby Chopra)