JERUSALEM, March 13 Israeli cabinet ministers on Sunday unanimously approved a plan to revamp the Finance Ministry's regulation of the lending industry by creating a new body that will supervise all non-bank lenders, including new credit card issuers.

Under the plan, the ministry would set up a new independent authority that would answer to the finance minister. The commissioner's term would be for five years.

The proposal is part of a broader plan by Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon to open the credit market to more competition by forcing banks to divest their credit card companies.

Regulation of these credit card companies would be transferred to the Finance Ministry from the Bank of Israel, which is outraged by the proposal and has provoked a row while raising questions of the future stability of the financial system.

Currently, the Bank of Israel regulates banks while the Capital Markets, Insurance and Savings Commissioner - part of the Finance Ministry - supervises institutions.

The ministry has said that the new regulatory authority stems from recommendations from the International Monetary Fund and other international organisations to establish an independent regulator that will safeguard the public's savings. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)