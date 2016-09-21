* Ultra-Orthodox Jews want to keep strict Jewish sabbath
rules
* Most Jerusalem cafes, restaurants closed Friday night,
Saturday
* Strains between Orthodox and secular fuel "Shabbat war"
By Luke Baker
JERUSALEM, Sept 21 On the first Friday evening
that Jerusalem restaurant Azza 40 opened without a kosher
license, allowing it to serve customers on the Jewish sabbath,
crowds of ultra-Orthodox Jews protested outside, threatening to
smash windows and burn the place down.
"It was crazy," said Reut Cohen, 29, the restaurant's owner
and head chef, recalling the events of September 2014. "The
police came, the street was blocked, there were religious people
yelling, swearing, even spitting at us."
It was just one of many protests, most of them peaceful,
that ultra-Orthodox groups have mounted against cafes,
restaurants and cinemas that open on Shabbat, the Jewish holy
day. Several have been led by Jerusalem's ultra-Orthodox deputy
mayor, Yitzhak Pindrus.
Azza 40 is still going strong, with Friday nights and
Saturdays the busiest days of the week, despite occasional
disruptions. But the pressure on businesses not to open between
sunset on Friday and sunset on Saturday has increased, fuelling
tension between the growing Orthodox community and those who
feel religious strictures are impinging on their freedom.
Perhaps the clearest illustration of the potential fallout
of what's been dubbed by local media the "Shabbat war" came this
month in Tel Aviv, a city normally known for its secularism.
Work on a new railway station and track maintenance had to
be suspended on a Saturday after complaints from religious
parties in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition.
It was a desecration of the holy day, said the chief
rabbinate, which had largely ignored such work in the past but
had been facing pressure in ultra-Orthodox newspapers and on
social media to demand it stop.
"Shabbat is not open to negotiation and haggling, and
there's no place to compromise its sanctity," said the chief
rabbis in a statement explaining their position.
As a result, work was moved that weekend to Sunday, the
start of Israel's week, causing traffic meltdown as the main Tel
Aviv highway was partially shut down. Special buses - ironically
organised on a Saturday - were laid on.
The dispute caused turmoil in Netanyahu's cabinet, with the
transport minister, who supported Saturday work, on the firing
line. He kept his job, and construction was quietly resumed a
week later, including on Saturdays, a sign neither Netanyahu nor
his ultra-Orthodox partners wanted the coalition derailed.
But while Tel Aviv was briefly shaken by the debacle, the
sharp end of Shabbat tension remains Jerusalem, where the
ultra-Orthodox make up a third of the population, an increase of
five percentage points over the last decade, and religion is
never far from any issue.
"IT'S A DESERT"
This week, Jerusalem's municipality charged eight grocery
store owners with violating bylaws that prevent businesses in
the city centre from opening on Shabbat. The increasing sway of
the ultra-Orthodox in the city, in numbers and politically,
means the municipality is under constant pressure to clamp down.
The results are uneven: One cinema chain closes on Shabbat,
another stays open, despite protests. In some cases, businesses
have found convoluted solutions to allow restaurants in the
centre to operate on the holy day, when tourists are often at a
loss to find anywhere to eat.
Last year, Cafe Landwer, a chain of around 60 coffee shops,
opened a site in Independence Park, an attractive green space
close to the Old City, across from the U.S. Consulate.
It wanted to operate on Friday evenings and Saturdays to
cater to tourists and secular customers. But an ultra-Orthodox
group opposed the move and threatened to withdraw the kosher
certification granted to Landwer Coffee, a separate company
owned by the same family, if it didn't change policy.
Cafe Landwer franchised the restaurant and its name has
changed to Alma Cafe, although the menus still say Cafe Landwer.
There are occasional protests by the ultra-Orthodox, but it
stays open on Shabbat, its busiest day of the week.
"It's one of the few places in the centre of Jerusalem that
is open on Saturdays, so everyone comes here," said manager
Karina Topaz, 23. "When we first opened, a few people came and
yelled at us, but now it's okay."
In nearby German Colony, a wealthy neighbourhood of old
stone houses, there is no such permissiveness. Whereas ten years
ago there were two or three cafes on its tree-lined main street
that operated on Shabbat, now there are none.
"At the weekend, it's like a desert. It's dead," said Orly
Turgeman, 35, who manages a small hotel in the neighbourhood.
"You have the feeling there's nothing left in Jerusalem.
There's not the environment of an open, pluralistic city."
The ultra-Orthodox population, with its dress code of black
hats and coats, has a birthrate more than twice the national
average, making it Israel's fastest growing group.
German Colony has become more religious over the years, with
its many elderly, Orthodox residents keen to maintain the
traditional calm of Shabbat. The same is true of Kiryat Shmuel,
the neighbourhood where Azza 40 is located.
"I am very much not in favour of restaurants opening on
Shabbat," said Rabbi Meir Schlesinger, whose home and synagogue
are around the corner from Azza 40. "It disturbs the Shabbat
atmosphere of the place, besides being against Jewish law."
Reut Cohen, the owner, is unfazed. She now offers pork and
shellfish on the menu - both distinctly non-kosher - and is
determined to stand up for secular principles.
"It's critical for our business, the neighbourhood, the city
and the country," she said. "If the religious don't want to
come, that's fine, but they have to live and let live."
(Editing by Philippa Fletcher)