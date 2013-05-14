JERUSALEM May 14 Israel's Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu will fly to Russia on Tuesday for talks about
the Syria crisis, Israeli officials said.
Netanyahu would meet Russian President Vladimir Putin at the
Black Sea resort of Sochi and return to Israel by evening, the
beginning of a major Jewish festival, they said.
Israel is concerned that Russia plans to sell Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad an advanced air defence system that
could complicate any foreign intervention in the more than
two-year-old insurgency that has killed tens of thousands.
Russia said on Friday it had no new plans to sell an
advanced air defence system to the Assad government but left
open the possibility it could deliver the S-300 anti-aircraft
missile systems under an existing contract.
(Writing by Dan Williams and Allyn Fisher-Ilan; Editing by
Louise Ireland)