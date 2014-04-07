JERUSALEM, April 7 Israel's Finance Ministry said it would take steps to limit salaries of senior executives at financial institutions and firms that manage the public's funds.

The ministry said executive salaries above 3.5 million shekels ($1.0 million) a year would not be recognised for tax purposes.

"We need to end the party of pay for executives," Finance Minister Yair Lapid said.

The ministry said the rationale behind the proposal was that financial bodies have a significant influence on the economy in terms of household expenses such as bank and management fees and commissions, and in setting a standard for wages of senior executives.

Under the plan, such high salaries would need approval from a majority of minority shareholders.

Lapid intends to submit an amendment to the tax law in the coming weeks.

($1 = 3.4818 Israeli Shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer)