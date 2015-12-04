JERUSALEM Dec 4 Yossi Sarid, an Israeli
commentator and former cabinet minister who was the country's
most acid-tongued dove, died on Friday of a heart attack, aged
75, the broadcaster where he worked said.
At Army Radio, Sarid used his morning show, "The Last Word",
to rail eruditely against conservative Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu's policies, especially regarding stalled negotiations
on founding a Palestinian state and the political clout of the
religious Jewish right.
A founder of the liberal Meretz party, Sarid served as
environment minister under Yitzhak Rabin, who signed the 1993
Oslo interim peace accord with the Palestinians, and, after the
centre-left premier was assassinated two years later, as
education minister under his successor Ehud Barak.
With diplomacy shattered amid a Palestinian revolt that
erupted in 2000, leading to the election of rightist Prime
Minister Ariel Sharon, Sarid headed the parliamentary opposition
before leaving politics to devote himself to writing.
"He didn't despair," Yossi Beilin, an Oslo accord negotiator
and former Meretz minister, told Army Radio. "Despite the years
that passed, he always remained sharp and pugnacious."
