* Four hurt in New Delhi; device defused in Tbilisi
* Iran denies role, blames Israel for attacks; Hezbollah
silent
* Netanyahu alleges involvement by Iran and Hezbollah
* Iran denies accusation, tensions between arch-foes rise
(Adds White House comment)
By Dan Williams
JERUSALEM, Feb 13 Israel accused
arch-enemies Iran and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah of being
behind twin bomb attacks that targeted Israeli embassy staff in
India and Georgia on Monday, wounding four people.
Tehran denied involvement in the attacks, which amplified
tensions between two countries already at loggerheads over
Iran's nuclear programme, and accused Israel of carrying out the
attacks itself. Hezbollah made no comment.
In the Indian capital New Delhi, a bomb wrecked a car taking
an Israeli embassy official to pick up her children from school,
police said. The woman needed surgery to remove shrapnel but her
life was not in danger.
Her driver and two passers-by suffered lesser injuries.
Israeli officials said an attempt to bomb an embassy car in
the Georgian capital Tbilisi failed, and the device was defused.
Israel had put its foreign missions on high alert ahead of
the fourth anniversary this past Sunday of the assassination in
Syria of the military mastermind of Hezbollah, Imad Moughniyeh -
an attack widely assumed to be the work of Israeli agents.
Israel is believed to be locked in a wider covert war with
Iran, whose nuclear programme has been beset by apparent
sabotage, including the unclaimed killings of several Iranian
nuclear scientists, most recently in January.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blamed both Iran and
Hezbollah, accusing them of responsibility for a string of
recent attempted attacks on Israeli interests in countries as
far apart as Thailand and Azerbaijan.
"Iran and its proxy Hezbollah are behind each of these
attacks," said Netanyahu, who dismisses Iran denials that it is
trying to develop a nuclear weapon. "We will continue to take
strong and systematic, yet patient, action against the
international terrorism that originates in Iran."
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ramin Mehmanparast
rejected Netanyahu's accusation, saying it was Israel that had
carried out the attacks as part of its psychological warfare
against Iran.
"It seems that these suspicious incidents are designed by
the Zionist regime and carried out with the aim of harming
Iran's reputation," the official news agency IRNA quoted
Mehmanparast as saying.
Israeli officials have long made veiled threats to retaliate
against Lebanon for any Hezbollah attack on their interests
abroad, arguing that as the Islamist group sits in government in
Beirut, its actions reflect national policy.
White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters in
Washington that the United States had no information yet on who
was responsible, adding: "These incidents underscore our ongoing
concerns of the targeting of Israeli interests overseas."
MOTORCYCLE ATTACK
The New Delhi blast took place some 500 metres (yards) from
the official residence of Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.
B.K. Gupta, the New Delhi police commissioner, said a
witness had seen a motorcyclist stick a device to the back of
the car, which had diplomatic registration plates.
"The eyewitness ... says it (was) some kind of magnetic
device. As soon as the motorcycle moved away a good distance
from the car, the car blew up and it caught fire," said Gupta.
The Iranian scientist killed in Tehran last month died in a
similar such attack by a motorcyclist who attached a device to
his car. No one has claimed responsibility for that, although
Iran was quick to accuse agents of Israel and its U.S. ally.
Israel named the injured woman as Talya Yehoshua Koren, who
worked at the embassy and was married to the defence attache.
"She was able to drag herself from the car and is now at the
American hospital, where two Israeli doctors are treating her,"
an Israeli Defence Ministry spokesman said.
Thailand said last month its police had arrested a Lebanese
man linked to Hezbollah, and that he later led them to a
warehouse stocked with bomb-making materials. Also last month,
authorities in Azerbaijan arrested two people suspected of
plotting to attack Israel's ambassador and a local rabbi.
In a speech on Jan. 24, Israel's military chief of staff,
Lieutenant-General Benny Gantz, accused Hezbollah of trying to
carry out proxy attacks while avoiding direct confrontation.
"During this period of time, when our enemies in the north
avoid carrying out attacks, fearing a harsh response, we are
witnesses to the ongoing attempts by Hezbollah and other hostile
entities to execute vicious terror attacks at locations far away
from the state of Israel," Gantz said.
"I suggest that no one test our resolve."
Israel and Hezbollah fought an inconclusive and costly war
across the Lebanese border in 2006.
(Additional reporting by Krittivas Mukherjee, Annie Banerji and
Arup Roy Choudhury in New Delhi, Zahra Hosseinian in Tehran, Ori
Lewis in Jerusalem; Editing by Crispian Balmer, Mark Heinrich,
Alastair Macdonald and Kevin Liffey)