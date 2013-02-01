* Acknowledging attacks risks humiliating foes and friends
* Netanyahu ally says Israel's Syria clout limited
By Dan Williams
JERUSALEM, Feb 1 Military secrets are not
readily divulged anywhere. But in Israel the blanket silence
that envelops officials after an event like Wednesday's
mysterious air strike on Syria reflects a deeper strategy
involving both deterrence and outreach.
Beyond customary concern to safeguard spies and tactics for
a government currently engaged in a graver confrontation with
Iran, Israelis see such reticence as allowing their foes to save
face and thus reduce the risk of reprisal and escalation.
Keeping silent, and so avoiding accusations of provocatively
bragging of its exploits, also smoothes Israel's discreet
cooperation with Muslim neighbours - such as Turkey or Jordan -
who might otherwise feel bound to distance themselves.
Israeli leaders see benefit at home from not trumpeting
successes that might give their public, or indeed Western
allies, an exaggerated faith in their forces' capabilities.
And given international complaints that an unprovoked strike
on a sovereign power breached international law, admitting the
fact could only provide diplomatic complications.
So it was in 2007, when then prime minister Ehud Olmert
muzzled his staff after the bombing of a suspected Syrian atomic
reactor - a no-comment policy still in effect, though the United
States has freely discussed that Israeli sortie and its target.
Olmert "wanted to avoid anything that might back Syria into
a corner and force Assad to retaliate," the U.S. president at
the time, George W. Bush, would recall in his memoir.
A former Olmert aide confirmed that account, telling Reuters
the premier also feared for close military ties with Turkey,
whose territory the Israeli warplanes crossed en route to Syria.
Israelis were then - as now - poised for a threatened war
against arch-enemy Iran. Olmert, sceptical about whether Israel
had the clout to take on the distant and much larger adversary,
did not want to mislead his public by playing up the successful
but far smaller-scale sortie against Syria next door.
"We knew the message of what had taken place would be
received by the Syrian and Iranian leaderships, and that was
enough for us," the ex-aide said on condition of anonymity.
So if Israel did attack a Syrian arms convoy headed to
Lebanon's Hezbollah guerrillas, or a military complex near
Damascus, around dawn on Wednesday, as described by various
sources, a similar logic may now be keeping Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu, his cabinet and defence chiefs quiet.
Tackling the Iranian nuclear programme is Israel's top
priority, making it hesistant to lurch into other conflicts -
especially with Syria's Assad government, an old enemy whose
menace has faded, in Israeli eyes, with the two-year-old revolt.
Nor does Israel seek a flare-up with Hezbollah, which has
mostly held fire since their 2006 war in southern Lebanon.
LINES AND ALLIES
Russia, Damascus's long-time arms supplier, said any Israeli
air strike would amount to unacceptable military interference.
A former Israeli national security adviser, Giora Eiland,
agreed. If Israel indeed attacked Syria, he said, eluding legal
scrutiny might be a secondary reason for its silence: "The U.N.
will never jump to back a military operation - certainly not by
Israel," Eiland told Reuters.
Mindful, perhaps, of the self-imposed silence that would
follow any raid, Israeli officials may have taken pains to offer
justifications for any intervention in advance.
For months, they had been saying that if Iranian-backed
Hezbollah, or Syria's Islamist rebels, acquired Syrian chemical
weapons or advanced Russian missiles as Assad's grip faltered,
that could pose a new order of threat to Israel - a "red line"
the Netanyahu government said must not be crossed.
Such warnings came thick and fast early this week, then died
out when news surfaced of Wednesday's strike - albeit some hours
after it took place, a lag itself attesting to Israeli stealth
and, perhaps, Syrian and Lebanese reluctance to go public.
Israel's military censors then quickly stepped in, barring
media there from reporting anything on it from Israeli sources.
For Israeli media to have given even anonymous commentaries
on an attack on Syria from Israeli officials, would only make it
harder for the Israeli government to avoid provoking hostility
from Turkey, Saudi Arabia and others on whom it is counting for
at least quiescence in its struggle with mutual foe Tehran.
The former Olmert aide said Israel's secrecy policy amounted
to "recognising Middle East manliness" - not adding insult to
injury for enemies and friends alike. Control of its own media
by the censors reflected the fact that, "in this part of the
world, many people see the messaging from a country's media as
synonymous with the messaging from that country's government".
So whether Israel wants to avoid provoking Syria, Hezbollah
and Iran, or alienating Turkey and the Sunni Arabs, the former
aide said, "silence is the best way forward".
