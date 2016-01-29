* Israeli drones, and their export, are focus of scrutiny
* Minister voices disappointment at claim, but no surprise
* Says may overhaul encryption systems
By Dan Williams
JERUSALEM, Jan 29 The United States and Britain
have monitored secret sorties and communications by Israel's air
force in a hacking operation dating back to 1998, according to
documents attributed to leaks by former U.S. spy agency
contractor Edward Snowden.
Israel voiced disappointment at the disclosures, published
on Friday in at least two media outlets and which might further
strains ties with Washington after years of feuding over
strategies on Iran and the Palestinians.
Israel's best-selling newspaper, Yedioth Ahronoth, said the
U.S. National Security Agency, which specialises in electronic
surveillance, and its British counterpart GCHQ spied on Israeli
air force missions against Gaza, Syria and Iran.
The spy operation, codenamed "Anarchist", was run out of a
Cyprus base and targeted other Middle East states too, Yedioth
said.
Online publication The Intercept, which lists Snowden
confidant Glenn Greenwald among its associates, ran a similar
report, with what it said were hacked pictures of armed Israeli
drones taken from cameras aboard the aircraft.
Yedioth said German news-magazine Der Spiegel, whose
publication day is Saturday, also planned to run an article
based on Snowden's leak.
Israel neither confirms nor denies having armed drones,
though one of its senior military officers was quoted as
acknowledging them in a secret U.S. diplomatic cable from 2010
that was published by Wikileaks.
The U.S. embassy in Israel did not immediately respond to a
request for comment on the Snowden allegations.
A British embassy spokeswoman said it did not comment on
intelligence matters, and there was no immediate response from
the Foreign Office in London.
Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz, a member of Prime
Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's security cabinet, sought to play
down the issue but said lessons would be learned.
"I do not think that this is the deepest kingdom of secrets,
but it is certainly something that should not happen, which is
unpleasant," he told Israel's Army Radio. "We will now have to
look and consider changing the encryption, certainly."
With the Netanyahu government and Obama administration at
loggerheads over U.S.-led nuclear diplomacy with Iran, there
have been a series of high-profile media exposes in recent
months alleging mutual espionage between the allies.
Israel insists that it ceased such missions since it ran
U.S. Navy analyst Jonathan Pollard as an agent in the 1980s.
Steinitz said Israel was "not surprised" by the hacking
described in the latest Snowden leak.
"We know that the Americans spy on the whole world, and also
on us, also on their friends," he said. "But still, it is
disappointing, inter alia because, going back decades already,
we have not spied nor collected intelligence nor hacked
encryptions in the United States."
Yedioth said that the revelations could hurt Israeli drone
sales to Germany should Berlin worry about the aircraft
networks' security. Steinitz brushed off that possibility.
"Every country carries out its own encryption," he said.
Germany said on Jan 12 it would lease Heron TP drones from
state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI).
(Writing by Dan Williams; editing by John Stonestreet)