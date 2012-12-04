* Western governments frustrated over Israeli settlements
* EU considers joint response to building plans
By Justyna Pawlak
BRUSSELS, Dec 4 European Union states struggled
to agree on Tuesday on a common response to Israel's plans to
expand settlements in the West Bank, highlighting the divisions
within the bloc over how to tackle the Palestinian-Israeli
conflict.
At a meeting in Brussels, ambassadors responsible for
security issues discussed the possibility of all 27 EU states
writing to Tel Aviv to express their displeasure or calling in
Israeli ambassadors for consultations, as five EU countries have
already done.
No formal decisions were taken during the meeting and the
issue will be discussed further on Friday, EU diplomats told
Reuters. But it remains possible that language censoring Israel
could be included in a statement to be issued by EU foreign
ministers after a meeting on Dec. 10 in Brussels, they said.
"We have agreed on a recommendation so it is not
obligatory," one EU diplomat said, speaking on condition of
anonymity.
Divisions in Europe over the Palestinian-Israeli conflict
were highlighted last week when the bloc's 27 governments failed
to find a common position on the United Nations General Assembly
vote on a de facto recognition of a of state of Palestine.
Fourteen European governments backed the Palestinians'
successful bid for a status upgrade at the U.N., but 12
abstained and one, the Czech Republic, voted against it.
The EU has repeatedly spoken out against Israeli settlements
on land that the Palestinians want for their state, saying they
hinder peace efforts and undermine the chances of creating a
state of Palestine.
But some governments are wary of pushing the Israeli
government too hard and hurting EU ambitions to build up its
credentials as a power broker in the Middle East and bolster its
voice on the diplomatic stage.
The EU is the biggest foreign aid donor to the Palestinians,
providing them around 300 million euros ($393 million) a year
from the EU budget. Individual governments add a similar amount
in addition to that, with the funds spent on direct budget
support, refugees and Palestinian institution-building.
EU officials argue that European support to Palestinian
state-building efforts in the West Bank, and other policies,
were an important ingredient of international efforts to solve
the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.
But the EU's leverage with the Israelis is limited and its
aid to the Palestinians far outweighed by Washington's economic
and military support for Israel.
The United States has ratcheted up criticism of Israel over
the new settlement plans, urging it to reconsider despite Prime
Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's refusal to back down. Washington
has so far stopped short of threatening any concrete measures
against the Jewish state.