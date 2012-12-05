BRUSSELS Dec 5 The European Union has summoned
Israel's ambassador to discuss the bloc's concerns over Israeli
plans to expand its settlements in the West Bank, an EU foreign
affairs spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
"The Israeli ambassador has been invited by the Executive
Secretary General of the EEAS (European External Action Service)
to meet to set out the depth of our concerns," Maja Kocijancic
said.
The Executive Secretary General - the senior diplomat in
charge of policy for EU foreign affairs chief Catherine Ashton -
is Pierre Vimont, former French ambassador to Washington.
Several EU countries have already called in Israeli
ambassadors for consultations, but EU states have been
struggling to agree on a common response to the settlement
expansion plans.
The spokeswoman said the EU reaction to Israel's new
building plans would depend on the extent to which they
threatened the creation of a viable state of Palestine in the
future.
Israel moved forward on Wednesday with plans to build some
3,000 settler homes in one of the most sensitive areas of the
occupied West Bank, in defiance of international protests.
The European Union has repeatedly spoken out against Israeli
settlements on land the Palestinians want for their state.
Ashton said on Sunday that she was "extremely concerned" by the
plans.