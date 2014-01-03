JERUSALEM Jan 3 Former Israeli Prime Minister
Ariel Sharon, comatose since a 2006 stroke, is close to death as
his health continues to decline, the head of the hospital
treating him said on Friday.
Reviled by Arabs over his war record and viewed with a mix
of respect and suspicion by many Israelis, 85-year-old Sharon
has been on life support at Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv
for eight years.
His condition worsened sharply this week, with doctors
reporting a life-threatening collapse of vital organs.
"It looks like the situation is not getting better, and we
know what usually happens in such situations," Zeev Rotstein
told reporters on Friday. Asked whether Sharon was in his "final
days", Rotstein said: "I personally feel so."
Sharon's two sons were at his bedside, doctors said, and a
state funeral was planned.
One of Israel's most famous generals, Sharon left his mark on
the region through military invasion, Jewish settlement building
on captured land and a shock, unilateral decision to pull
Israeli troops and settlers out of the Gaza Strip in 2005.
Rotstein described Sharon's decline as steady.
"He is comfortable at this time. To the best of our
understanding he is not suffering, such that we do not have to
take any action to prevent him suffering," Rotstein said.
(Writing by Dan Williams; editing by Crispian Balmer)