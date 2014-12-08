TEL AVIV Dec 8 Further reductions in Israeli
interest rates are no longer needed as the government's target
to weaken the shekel to help exporters has been achieved, the
chairman of Israel's biggest bank, Hapoalim, said on
Monday.
The dollar has advanced close to 18 percent against the
shekel since July, hitting a more than two-year high of nearly 4
shekels per dollar on Monday.
"The target of the shekel's depreciation has been achieved
and this is expected to improve export data," Yair Seroussi told
a business conference. "In light of this, the debate over
lowering interest rates (further) needs to be taken off the
agenda."
The strength of the shekel in recent years has weighed on
exports, which account for about 40 percent of Israel's economy.
The Bank of Israel has bought more than $56 billion of foreign
currency since 2008 in an attempt to weaken the shekel but in
recent months the depreciation accelerated as U.S. economic
growth picked up and Israeli growth slowed.
The weaker shekel is expected to help boost Israel's
economy, which is forecast to grow only 2.2 percent in 2014,
down from 3.2 percent in 2013.
The Bank of Israel held its benchmark interest rate at an
all-time low of 0.25 percent at its last three decisions after
rates were reduced in July and August to support economic
growth.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)