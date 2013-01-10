JERUSALEM Jan 10 The worst snowstorm in 20
years shut public transport, roads and schools in Jerusalem on
Thursday and along the northern Israeli region bordering on
Lebanon.
Elisha Peleg, an official in charge of emergencies with
Israel's municipality for Jerusalem, urged the city's residents
to remain at home and stay off the streets, telling Israel Army
Radio the area had overnight seen its greatest snowfall since
1992.
He said 10 to 15 centimetres (4 to 6 inches) of snow had
piled up in the city centre and more than that in outlying
areas. "The downtown area is bathed in white," Peleg said.
"The elders of Jerusalem don't remember such a snowstorm in
years," Peleg also said.
Public transport had ground to a halt, and many vehicles
that ventured onto roads were stuck, he added, urging citizens
to remain at home.
"Make it a family day. In the afternoon, the temperatures
are supposed to rise and you will be able to head out for some
shopping," Peleg added.
Israel Radio said a highway linking Jerusalem to Tel Aviv
was blocked, and that much of the northern Galilee region was
paralysed by snow, with 30 cm (12 inches) said to have
accumulated in the city of Safed.
