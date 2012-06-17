* Israel lacks options on bulk of African migrants
* Grateful Juba vows to recognise Jerusalem claim
By Dan Williams
JERUSALEM, June 17 Israel launched a
high-profile deportation drive against African migrants on
Sunday with an airlift of South Sudanese whose government said
they would be welcomed back as economic assets.
The planned weekly repatriation flights from Tel Aviv to
Juba have been played up by the Israeli government amid
uncertainty as to how it might deal with much greater migrant
influxes from Sudan, a hostile country, and war-ravaged Eritrea.
"Today the government commences the mission of returning the
illegal work infiltrators to their countries of origin," Prime
Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told his cabinet, using a term
Israel applies to the vast majority of the some 60,000 Africans
who walked in over its porous border with Egypt in recent years.
Hastened by street protests, some violent, against the
migrants in a Jewish state that sees them as a threat to public
order and demographics, the government seized on the South
Sudanese, whose de facto refugee status was rescinded by an
Israeli court this month given their fledgling country's
relative stability.
The decision was supported by Juba. Formally independent
from Sudan since last July, the African country received
clandestine Israeli help for decades prior and counts on wider
investment in its struggling agriculture and oil sectors.
"South Sudan and Israel, we consider ourselves brothers and
sisters because we have very strong relationship," Clement T.
Dominic, the South Sudanese official overseeing the airlifts set
to begin on Sunday night, told Reuters in an interview.
"The situation is good at home, and that is why we are
encouraging them (migrants) to come back," he said.
Dominic put the number of South Sudanese in Israel at 700,
less than half the 1,500 figure given by the Netanyahu
government - a discrepancy that may be due to administrative
confusion over those who arrived before Juba's independence.
According to Dominic, most of the migrants would leave
voluntarily, encouraged by the free transport and Israeli
handouts of 1000 euros per adult and 300 euros per child.
NEW NATION
"I think this is a good package that will allow these people
to get reintegrated when they come back to South Sudan," said
Dominic, whose title is undersecretary of the Humanitarian
Affairs Ministry.
"There is a lot of potential in South Sudan, and some of
these people, I think, they got skill here in Israel, in hotel
industries, in small business, and when they get back home they
are definitely going to contribute to the development of the new
nation. There are a lot of opportunities."
The first flight, departing on Sunday night, was to carry
between 120 and 150 South Sudanese. Dominic said the airlifts
would be completed by next month. Hundreds of Sudanese have
previously been repatriated in similar flights from Israel.
Despite claims on oil reserves that have attracted Chinese
interest, South Sudan remains plagued by border disputes with
the north, and its 8.6 million population of mostly rural cattle
herders and farmers endure some of the world's worse health and
education levels.
William Tall of the United Nations High Commissioner for
Refugees said Israel had assured his agency that South Sudanese
who resist repatriation would be heard out by humanitarian
authorities. Dominic predicted only a small number of such
applications, citing 10 South Sudanese who had taken up studies
in Israel, and another 6 who had married locals.
Israel, whose population of 7.8 million already suffers
ethnic strains, has been slow to extend official asylum to the
Africans. It disputes U.N. assessments about how many of them
should be considered refugees rather than migrant workers.
Justyna Wanis, facing repatriation to South Sudan with her
husband and three young children after five years in Israel,
voiced worry about her prospects.
"I have no family. I have nobody there. But I am going," she
told Israel's Army Radio in Hebrew, describing herself as
originally from "the north," possibly a reference to today's
Sudan. "I don't know where I'll go. I don't know what I'll do."
Dominic said his ministry would provide a "way station" for
such cases, to ease their arrival in South Sudan.
Dwarfed by Israel's economic prowess, Juba appears set on
showing its gratitude through diplomatic backing.
"I am telling you we are going to open our embassy in
Jerusalem, not in Tel Aviv," Dominic said, describing a move, as
yet unscheduled, that would make his country alone in
recognising Israel's claim to sovereignty over all of the holy
city.
