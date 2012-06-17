* South Sudanese a small part of African migrant influx
* Israel lacks options on bulk of African migrants
* Grateful South Sudan vows to recognise Jerusalem claim
(Edits)
By Dan Williams
BEN GURION AIRPORT, Israel, June 18 Israel is
set to deport a planeload of migrants to South Sudan early on
Monday, the first of a series of weekly repatriation flights
intended as a stepping stone to dealing with much greater
influxes of migrants from Sudan and Eritrea.
About 60,000 Africans have crossed into Israel across its
porous border with Egypt in recent years. Israel says the vast
majority are job seekers, disputing arguments by humanitarian
agencies that they should be considered for asylum.
"It's a drop in a drop (in the ocean), but it's an important
start," Interior Minister Eli Yishai said at Tel Aviv's Ben
Gurion Airport.
Many in Israel see the Africans as a threat to public order
and to the demographics of the Jewish state.
Street protests, some violent, have put pressure on the
government, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned of
Africans "flooding" and "swamping" Israel, threatening "the
character of the country".
The government has seized on the few hundred South Sudanese
migrants, whose de facto refugee status was rescinded by an
Israeli court this month, and whose government, sympathetic to
Israel, is happy to take them back. Attempts to return migrants
to Eritrea or Sudan are unlikely to be met with similar
cooperation.
South Sudan received clandestine Israeli help for decades
before its secession from Sudan last year, and is counting on
Israeli investment in its struggling agriculture and oil
sectors.
HANDOUTS
Most of the migrants agreed to leave voluntarily in return
for handouts of 1,000 euros ($1,300) per adult and 300 per
child.
But not all were pleased to be going. Justyna Wanis, being
sent to South Sudan with her husband and three young children
after five years in Israel, told Israel's Army Radio in Hebrew:
"I have no family. I have nobody there. But I am going ... I
don't know where I'll go. I don't know what I'll do."
Some of the migrants have accused government right-wingers
of racist incitement and inflammatory language.
Some Israelis too, are uncomfortable with the idea of
rounding up members of a different racial group and holding them
in camps, seeing a betrayal of Jewish values and even distant
echoes of the Nazi Holocaust, all in a country built by
immigrants and refugees.
Clement T. Dominic, the South Sudanese official overseeing
the airlifts, said the migrants would receive "a good package
that will allow these people to get reintegrated when they come
back to South Sudan".
He said South Sudan would set up its embassy in Jerusalem,
not Tel Aviv, becoming the only country to recognise the Jewish
state's claim on the undivided holy city as its capital.
William Tall, representing the U.N. High Commissioner for
Refugees, said Israel had assured his agency that South Sudanese
who resisted repatriation would be given a hearing by
humanitarian authorities.
Dominic said he expected only a small number of such
applications, citing 10 South Sudanese who had taken up studies
in Israel, and another six who had married locals.
($1 = 0.7921 euros)
(Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Kevin Liffey)