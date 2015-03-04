* Commercial space economy valued at $250 billion
* Israel using defence infrastructure for commercial sales
* New technologies making space market more accessible
By Ari Rabinovitch
HAIFA, Israel, March 4 Israel is embarking on a
five-year mission to stake its claim on a crowded new frontier,
the $250 billion a year commercial space market.
Using the expertise of a defence industry that created
technology such as the "Iron Dome" missile interceptor, Israel
plans to move beyond its current focus on spy and military
communications satellites into producing civilian devices, some
small enough to fit in your hand.
"The idea was that we have a well-developed space
infrastructure for our defence needs, and without a big
financial investment, we can use it to grab a few percentage
points of the commercial market as well," said Issac Ben-Israel,
chairman of the Israel Space Agency.
Ben-Israel hopes the country will capture at least a three
percent market share, but it faces competition from global
technology giants looking for new markets and industries. Some
firms are already pushing the boundaries of technology, such as
Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson's project to take
tourists into space for $250,000 a ticket.
China plans to build its own space station by 2022, and
Google co-founder Larry Page is backing an asteroid mining
company.
As with phones and computers, the space race is moving into
making things smaller, lighter and more efficient - something
Israel has excelled at over decades of designing satellites that
keep an eye on unfriendly neighbours.
One project, Adelis-SAMSON, is designing three miniature, or
nano, satellites for the first controlled formation flight in
space.
On a low-friction tabletop at the Technion institute in the
port city of Haifa, the navigation system is being tested in a
cluster of round robots, the size of dinner plates, that weave
in and out of formation like autonomous air hockey pucks.
The launch is scheduled next year. While in orbit, digital
receivers developed by a co-creator of the Iron Dome system will
locate distress signals on earth, with the three satellites
using triangulation to achieve pinpoint accuracy.
"We call it maximising performance per kilo," said project
head Pini Gurfil, holding one of the satellites, about the size
of a shoebox. "The new propulsion system, the application for
search and rescue on demand, the software and algorithms, they
will be really significant for the commercial market."
For decades Israel's space industry was driven by security
needs. Since the 1980s, it has launched a series of spy and
communications satellites and is considered one of the top 10
leading space-faring nations.
But its civilian programme lagged behind.
That changed three years ago when the government for the
first time earmarked a modest sum of about 90 million shekels
($22.5 million) to the civilian space agency, which then
supported start-ups and projects such as SAMSON.
Industry sales have since doubled to over $1 billion. And
trends favour Israel's market strengths, like miniaturisation,
digitisation and making lightweight systems, said Ben-Israel.
INVESTMENT
The global commercial space economy in 2013 was estimated
by the OECD to be more than $250 billion.
In the past decade, commercial space ventures received more
than $13 billion of non-government equity investment, said Amir
Blachman, managing director of U.S.-based Space Angels Network.
About 20 percent of that came from angel investors - wealthy
individuals who fund start-ups in return for a stake - and
venture capitalists. That number is rising and Blachman expects
to see the same growth in Israel.
"Because it has a broad spectrum of proven expertise and
knowledge, Israel is ripe to have a lot of start-ups and those
start-ups will have a lot of amazing technologies for export,"
he said.
One company, SpacePharma, developed a laboratory that fits
in the palm of your hand and will orbit in a nano-satellite,
allowing scientists to conduct experiments and watch them happen
on their smart phones.
Drug companies, food makers and others spend about $3
billion a year to access the microgravity of space, but only
those with big enough budgets and political connections can send
their research to astronauts on the International Space Station
for testing, said SpacePharma CEO Yossi Yamin.
"We're expanding bandwidth that is very tight to allow more
end users," he said. "This is an endless market."
Rather than paying millions of dollars for an experiment, it
will cost a few hundred thousand dollars, he said. Their first
satellite will launch in the third quarter of this year.
($1 = 3.9957 shekels)
