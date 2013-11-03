Senegal to issue Eurobond "in the coming weeks of April" -FinMin
ABIDJAN, April 14 Senegal will issue a Eurobond this month in order to finance a series of infrastructure and power production projects, Finance Minister Amadou Ba said on Friday.
JERUSALEM Nov 3 The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange named Yossi Beinart as its new chief executive to replace Ester Levanon, who is stepping down at the end of the year.
Beinart serves as the president and CEO of the North American Derivatives Exchange (NADEX).
Levanon, who oversaw the growth of Israel's stock exchange into a developed market, said in July she would step down at the end of 2013, expressing disappointment the TASE's board did not support her plans to increase trading volumes.
A week later, TASE chairman Saul Bronfeld resigned amid tensions with the country's securities regulator, Shmuel Hauser. .
Hauser said he welcomed Beinart's appointment and believes he will turn TASE into an advanced and innovative bourse with more domestic and foreign-listed companies. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)
TOKYO, April 14 Potential rescuers of Japan's Takata Corp have extended talks, already in their 14th month, for a deal to take over the air bag maker at the heart of the auto industry's biggest safety recall, people briefed on the process said.