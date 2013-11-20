By Steven Scheer
| JERUSALEM
JERUSALEM Nov 20 Israel's blue-chip share index
hit a record closing high on Wednesday, having lagged many of
its counterparts across the world for nearly three years as
political instability clouded investor perceptions towards the
Middle East.
The Tel Aviv 25 index rose 0.7 percent to close at
1,344.34 points, surpassing the prior record of 1,341.89 hit in
April 2011 and only marginally off its all-time high. The
broader TA-100 gained 0.7 percent to 1,213.26 points,
about 40 points shy of its record.
That took the blue-chip index's gains so far this year
beyond 13 percent, though traders said prospects of a further
rally will depend in part on how international talks with Iran
over its nuclear programme progress.
The index gained 9.2 percent in 2012 and fell 18.2 percent
in 2011, when the Arab Spring revolts flared in neighbouring
Egypt and Syria.
By comparison, Europe's FTSEurofirst 300 index is
up close to 15 percent this year after a 13.2 percent rise in
2012 and 10.7 percent decline in 2011 - itself eclipsed by Wall
Street's Nasdaq Composite.
"The geopolitical issues have receded a bit," said Zach
Herzog, head of international sales at Psagot Securities in Tel
Aviv. "The recent strength in the market is catching up to
global equities."
The local market this year has largely been driven by gas
exploration companies, which comprise some 10 percent of the
TA-25 index. Delek Drilling and Avner Oil Exploration
, for instance, are up nearly 30 percent this year.
In March, the large Tamar well off Israel's Mediterranean
coast began production, while the larger Leviathan site nearby
is set to come online in another few years and much of its gas
reserves will be for export.
Telecoms companies have also helped, with gains of around 50
percent after steep losses the prior two years following
regulatory changes and the addition of host of newer companies
that sparked a mobile phone price war.
Volumes in Tel Aviv remain fairly low, however, averaging
around 1 billion shekels a day this year - 47 percent of the
level in 2010.
Most of the gains have come from local investors, mostly
institutions, which comprise about 85 percent of activity.
A large chunk of foreign investment left Israel after MSCI
upgraded Israel to a developed market in mid-2010, leading to an
exodus of passive money from emerging market funds.
Foreign participation has increased of late, though, partly
due to a strong shekel.
"Institutional investors are happy to be part of a market
where equity gains are not being wiped out by currency losses,"
Herzog said. "That's a big draw."
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by John Stonestreet)