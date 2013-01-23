TEL AVIV Jan 23 Israeli shares opened higher on Wednesday after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared headed for another term as prime minister following a parliamentary election.

The blue-chip Tel Aviv index was up 0.9 percent at 1,203.89 points at 0758 GMT. The broader TA-100 index was also 0.9 percent higher, while government bond prices were up as much as 0.4 percent.

Israel's stock market was closed on Tuesday for the general election.

Interim vote count results showed the Israeli leader's right-wing Likud and the ultra-nationalist Yisrael Beitenu would remain the biggest bloc in the 120-member assembly, but with only 31 seats, 11 fewer than the two parties held in the last parliament. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)