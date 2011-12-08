Waymo retires Firefly to focus on mass-produced vehicles
June 13 Alphabet Inc's self-driving car unit Waymo said it is retiring its line of Firefly test vehicles to focus on integrating its technology into mass-produced vehicles.
TEL AVIV Dec 8 Israeli cable TV operator HOT and Mellanox Technologies , which makes products to connect computers with servers and storage, will enter the blue chip Tel Aviv 25 index, the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange said on Thursday.
Holding company Discount Investment Corp, a subsidiary of IDB Holding Corp, will be removed from the index, the bourse said. The changes will take effect on Dec. 15.
The TA-25 tracks the share prices of the 25 companies with the highest market capitalisation on Israel's exchange. It serves as an underlying asset for options, futures and index-linked certificates.
HOT is controlled by French businessman Patrick Drahi.
June 13 Verizon Communications Inc said on Tuesday it closed its $4.48 billion acquisition of Yahoo Inc's core business and that Marissa Mayer, chief executive of the internet company, had resigned.