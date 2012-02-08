* Strike could cause economic damage of $500 mln per day
* Union wants gov't to hire workers, improve conditions
JERUSALEM Feb 8 Israel's main labour
union declared a strike on Wednesday that shut airports, ports,
banks and the stock market after talks with the government
failed to produce an agreement on the status of workers employed
through labour contractors.
The Histadrut labour federation, the umbrella organisation
for hundreds of thousands of public sector workers, said the
strike - estimated at causing economic damage of around $500
million a day - also included trains, the Bank of Israel and
government offices.
Israel's Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv will
be shut only between 6 a.m. and noon due to a court order, but
the strike for all other services will be open-ended, the
Histadrut said.
The airport opened two hours early at 4 a.m. and flag
carrier El Al said it pushed up take-offs of 15
flights to Europe to before 6 a.m.
"This strike is not only unnecessary, but it endangers the
Israeli market, the Israeli economy and the citizens of Israel,"
Finance Minister Yuval Steinitz said on Israel Radio.
The local federation of chambers of commerce had sought an
injunction against the strike but Israel's high court on Tuesday
rejected the request.
Histadrut wants the government to hire some 250,000
contract workers, such as cleaners and security guards, whose
working conditions are inferior to workers directly on
government payrolls.
The Finance Ministry said it cannot take on so many new
workers but has offered to improve their conditions by raising
salaries by at least 20 percent while giving more holiday time.
Histadrut Chairman Ofer Eini and Steinitz have been holding
marathon talks, but so far have been unable to bridge the gaps.
"The only weapon workers have is the weapon of a strike,"
Eini said.
Last November, Histadrut held a strike for the same reason
but Israel's labour court limited the action to just four hours
and ordered the two sides to work out a deal.
Negotiations failed to produce an agreement and the court,
until now, had rejected a number of strike requests.
Both sides must reappear in court at 1200 GMT on Wednesday
to report on the status of negotiations.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer and Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by
Michael Roddy)