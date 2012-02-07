By Steven Scheer
| JERUSALEM
JERUSALEM Feb 7 Israel's main labour
union plans a strike that would shut airports, ports, banks and
the stock market starting on Wednesday after talks with the
government failed to produce an agreement on the status of
workers employed through labour contractors.
The Histadrut labour federation, the umbrella organisation
for hundreds of thousands of public sector workers, said the
strike - estimated at causing economic damage of around $500
million a day - would begin at 0600 (0400 GMT) on Wednesday and
would also include trains, the Bank of Israel and government
offices.
Israel's Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv will
be shut only between 0600 and 1200 due to a court order, but the
strike for all other services will be open-ended, the Histadrut
said.
The airport will open two hours early at 0400 and flag
carrier El Al said it pushed up take-offs of 15
flights to Europe to before 0600.
The local federation of chambers of commerce had sought an
injunction against the strike but Israel's high court on Tuesday
rejected the request.
"There is no reason to prevent the general strike on
Wednesday," Justice Uzi Fogelman wrote in his decision.
Histadrut Chairman Ofer Eini and Finance Minister Yuval
Steinitz met earlier on Tuesday and plan another meeting later
in the day.
"The only weapon workers have is the weapon of a strike,"
Eini said.
Histadrut wants the government to hire some 250,000
contract workers, such as cleaners and security guards, who have
inferior working conditions than workers directly on government
payrolls.
The Finance Ministry said it cannot take on so many new
workers but has offered to improve their conditions by raising
salaries by at least 20 percent while giving more holiday time.
"The strike is unnecessary and would have enormous
consequences on the economy," a ministry spokeswoman said.
Last November, Histadrut held a strike for the same reason
but Israel's labour court limited the action to just four hours
and ordered the two sides to work out a deal.
Negotiations failed to produce an agreement and the court,
until now, had rejected a number of strike requests.
Both sides must reappear in court at 1200 GMT on Wednesday
to report on the status of negotiations.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)