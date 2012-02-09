(Removes extraneous word in last line)
* Airport closed for hour and half, schedule affected
* Union wants 250,000 workers taken on by government
* Media say progress made in talks
JERUSALEM, Feb 9 Israel's bank, ports and
stock market were closed on Thursday for the second day of a
general strike as the government and the main labour union held
talks on the status of contract workers.
The Histadrut labour federation, the umbrella organisation
for hundreds of thousands of public sector workers, said the
strike - which the Treasury estimates is costing the economy
$500 million a day - would also halt trains and close the Bank
of Israel and government offices.
Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv was shut for
an hour and a half. An airport spokesman said regular activity
had resumed but a new flight schedule was still being drawn up.
Histadrut wants the government to hire about 250,000
contract workers, such as cleaners and security guards, whose
working conditions are inferior to workers directly on
government payrolls.
The Finance Ministry said it cannot take on that many new
workers but has offered to improve their conditions by raising
salaries by at least 20 percent and giving them more holiday.
A labour court judge gave the two sides until early Thursday
to settle the dispute. Israeli media said officials had made
headway during all-night talks and were close to a final
agreement.
(Writing by Maayan Lubell)