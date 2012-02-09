(Recasts to show negotiations and strike drag on)
JERUSALEM Feb 9 Israel's banks, ports and
stock market were closed in the second day of a general strike
on Thursday that threatened to drag on for another 24 hours
after negotiations between unions and government hit new
obstacles.
The strike called by the Histadrut labour federation, an
umbrella organisation for hundreds of thousands of public sector
workers, also halted trains and closed Ben Gurion International
Airport near Tel Aviv for more than an hour.
The Treasury estimated economic damages from the strike as
totalling as much as $500 million a day.
Histadrut wants the government to hire about 250,000 contract
workers, such as cleaners and security guards, saying their
employment conditions are inferior to workers directly on the
public payroll.
The Finance Ministry said it cannot take on that many new
workers but has offered to improve conditions by raising
salaries by at least 20 percent and giving them more holiday.
Talks, which many hoped would settle the dispute, hit
problems on Thursday afternoon when the union said Treasury
negotiators asked it not to strike again for another four years.
"There is not a chance I would agree to that," Histadrut
Chairman Ofer Eini told Israel's Channel 10 television.
Eini said the strike may stretch into Friday, when most
government offices are normally shut. Israel's air and seaports
would operate normally, Israel Radio said.
