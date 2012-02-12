* Union and government reach deal on contract workers
* Banks, stock market, municipalities to reopen
JERUSALEM Feb 12 An Israeli public sector
strike that has disrupted public transportation and closed
banks, the stock market and government offices ended on Sunday
with a new wage package for low-earning contract workers.
The Finance Ministry announced the deal with the Histadrut
labour federation, which declared the strike that began on
Wednesday was over.
The Histadrut had demanded the government hire 250,000
contract workers, such as cleaners and security guards, whose
conditions are inferior to those directly on government
payrolls.
Under the deal, those workers will not be hired by the
state. Instead, they will get pay rises, be eligible for merit
bonuses and their pension plans will be improved, according to
the ministry statement.
