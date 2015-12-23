JERUSALEM Dec 23 A general strike was averted
in Israel on Wednesday when the government reached a last minute
deal with a key labour union to raise public sector wages
through 2017, giving a particular bump to those earning lower
salaries.
Many Israelis had expected to wake up with the country's
airports, schools, public transportation systems and many other
institutions shut down in what would have been the first
nationwide strike in four years.
But the finance ministry and the Histadrut - the umbrella
organisation for 700,000 public sector workers - struck a deal
overnight, saving the economy the harsh blow that would have
stymied growth.
Business leaders had estimated direct economic damage at
about 300 million shekels ($77 million) a day while the
government saw total damage at 1 billion to 3 billion shekels
daily.
The agreement calls for a 7.5 percent pay increase - or 7.5
billion shekels - spread out over 3 1/2 years, but it will be
distributed differentially, helping to close the salary gap
between high and low earners, the finance ministry said in a
statement.
($1 = 3.8908 shekels)
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Steven Scheer and
Ralph Boulton)