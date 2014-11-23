* Union has set strike for Dec. 4
* Chairman calls Israel's minimum wage a "starvation wage"
* Strike could shut airport, trains, seaports
By Steven Scheer
JERUSALEM, Nov 23 Israel's Finance Minister will
start negotiations with the country's main labour union on
Monday in a bid to avert a national strike over demands to
sharply raise the minimum wage, the ministry said.
Israel's minimum wage stands at 4,300 shekels ($1,116) a
month and the Histadrut - the umbrella organisation for hundreds
of thousands of public service workers - is seeking a hike to
5,300.
Finance Minister Yair Lapid invited Histadrut Chairman Avi
Nissenkorn and Zvika Oren, head of Israel's Manufacturers'
Association for talks on Monday aimed at preventing a strike the
Histadrut has set for Dec. 4 and would likely shut the airport,
trains, seaports and government services.
National strikes cost Israel's economy an estimated 2
billion shekels a day.
Lapid, in a meeting with Nissenkorn on Friday, said he
supports a rise in the minimum wage and helping those at the
bottom of the wage scale.
He has said in the past that he would support a rise to
4,500 shekels a month. Economy Minister Naftali Bennett also has
expressed support for a higher minimum wage.
According to the Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and
Development (OECD), Israel's real minimum wage was in the middle
of the pack - 12th out of 25 countries in 2013. In dollar
terms, it was $14,291 a year in 2013, just behind the United
States' $15,080.
This placed Israel well behind Australia, with the highest
annual minimum wage at $30,389, Luxembourg, the Netherlands,
Belgium, Ireland, New Zealand, France, Canada, the UK and Japan.
But it was well above Mexico, the lowest at $1,285, Chile,
the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, the Slovak Republic,
Poland, Turkey, Portugal, Greece, Spain, Korea and Slovenia.
Nissenkorn called Israel's minimum wage a "starvation wage"
and said it was the country's main problem.
"I do not see government ministers or Knesset (parliament)
members capable of surviving a month on 4,300 shekels," he said,
adding that he would not accept a monthly rise of 200 shekels.
Oren said he favoured a hike in the minimum wage as part of
a comprehensive agreement that reduces the employers' tax and
allows for more flexible working hours.
He said he opposed a strike "because it does not allow for
real negotiations".
The minimum wage was last raised by 200 shekels a month in
October 2012.
(1 US dollar = 3.8535 Israeli shekel)
(Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)