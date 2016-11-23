JERUSALEM Nov 23 Israel's attorney-general on Wednesday ordered the police to open an investigation into a government contract with Germany for the purchase of three submarines and other naval craft, the Justice Ministry said in a statement.

The deal has come under public scrutiny in Israel since it was discovered that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's personal lawyer David Shimron also represents the local agent of the German conglomerate ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems set to build the vessels.

"Following new information that has been received today from the police and in view of other developments in the matter ... the attorney-general has ordered an investigation to be carried out by police concerning various aspects of the affair," the Justice Ministry statement said.

Both Netanyahu and his attorney have denied any impropriety, and ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems said it has no contractual connection with the lawyer. (Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by Alison Williams)