* Israel frets chemicals weapons could fall into wrong hands
* Says Assad losing control of more and more of country
JERUSALEM Dec 23 Syria's chemical weapons are
still secure despite the fact that President Bashar al-Assad has
lost control of parts of the country, a senior Israeli defence
official said on Sunday.
Amos Gilad told Army Radio that the civil war between Assad
and opposition forces fighting to topple him had become
deadlocked, but that the Syrian leader showed no signs of
heeding international calls to step down.
"Suppose he (Assad) does leave, there could be chaos ... in
the Middle East you never know who will come instead. We need to
stay level-headed; the entire world is dealing with this. At the
moment, chemical weapons are under control," Gilad said.
As Syria's southern neighbour, Israel has been concerned
about chemical weapons falling into the hands of Islamist
militants or Lebanese Hezbollah fighters, warning it could
intervene to stop such developments.
Western countries said three weeks ago that Assad's
government might be preparing to use poison gas to repel rebel
fighters who are encamped around Damascus, the capital, and who
control rural Aleppo and Idlib in the north.
"The opposition is not managing to defeat him and he is not
defeating the opposition, though more and more parts of Syria
are no longer under his control and that is what matters," Gilad
said.
The rebels - mainly Sunni Muslims - are pushing southwards
from their northern strongholds into the central province of
Hama.
But Assad, who is from the Alawite minority linked to
Shi'ite Islam, has responded with artillery, air strikes and,
according to NATO, with Scud-type missiles.
Western powers and some Arab countries have called for Assad
to step down, but Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said
on Saturday that international efforts to persuade Assad to quit
would fail.
Lavrov said Russia had rejected requests from countries in
the region to pressure Assad to go or to offer him safe haven.
If Assad did exit the political scene, it could lead to an
upsurge in the fighting that activists say has killed 44,000
people since the uprising began in March 2011, Lavrov said.