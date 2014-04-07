UPDATE 1-China March steel output climbs to highest on record
JERUSALEM, April 7 Israel Radio said on Monday that Israel has evidence backing Syrian opposition accusations that forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad used chemical weapons in Damascus last month.
The report quoted an unidentified senior Israeli defence official as saying there were two attacks on March 27, using a non-lethal "neutralising chemical weapon", east of Damascus and at another location.
Israeli government officials, asked by Reuters about the report that coincided with a meeting between Defence Minister Moshe Yaalon and Israeli media, had no immediate comment.
