JERUSALEM Dec 24 Share turnover on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose 40 percent in the fourth quarter to a daily average of 1.4 billion shekels ($402 million), the bourse said on Tuesday.

Through August, volume was about 1 billion shekels a day, similar to 2012 but gradually grew the rest of the year. Overall volume averaged 1.2 billion shekels a day in 2013.

The blue chip Tel Aviv 25 index index gained some 13 percent in 2013, its best performance since a nearly 16 percent rise in 2010 and better than a 9 percent rise in 2012. Still, Israel's market badly lagged much steeper gains in New York, Tokyo and Frankfurt, although it outperformed most emerging markets.

Israel's stock exchange is considered a developed market according to MSCI.

The current index level of 1,343 is off an all-time high of 1,377.79 reached on Dec. 1.

During this year, there were four initial public offerings on the TASE that raised 320 million shekels versus zero IPOs in 2012. Along with private offerings, companies raised 5.6 billion shekels this year, up from 3.4 billion in 2012.

Israeli bonds didn't fare as well as stocks, with government bonds returning 3.5 percent this year after a 7.9 percent gain last year. The return on company bonds was 9 percent in 2013 versus 10.2 percent in 2012.

Due to a lower budget deficit, the state sold 66 billion shekels of bonds this year after 82 billion in 2012. Companies, though, raised 35 billion shekels, up 10 percent from last year.

($1 = 3.4837 Israeli shekels)