By Steven Scheer
| TEL AVIV, June 4
TEL AVIV, June 4 Israel's stock market must find
ways to attract more high tech companies, to prevent foreign
firms from swooping on unlisted start-ups and making off with
the country's talent, a government panel urged on Tuesday.
After Silicon Valley, Israel is widely considered the
world's second-largest high-tech centre - but not one of its
estimated 5,000 start-ups went for an initial public offering
(IPO) last year. By contrast, 66 high tech Israeli companies
were bought for around $10 billion in total.
"We are trying to provide a financial infrastructure in
order for start-ups to grow in Israel instead of being sold
abroad," said Sraya Orgad, co-chairman of the committee
appointed by the Israel Securities Authority (ISA) to promote
investment in public companies.
There are several reasons behind Israeli firms' reluctance
to head for the stock market, including the cultural tradition
that entrepreneurs in the country prefer to work on small
start-ups than run big companies and so tend to sell and move on
to the next project rather than consider IPOs.
In addition the venture capitalists who fund start-ups tend
to prefer the quick exit afforded by a sale rather than a
drawn-out IPO process. And foreign firms who prefer to pay for
new technology rather than develop it themselves know that there
are plenty of companies looking to be acquired for the right
price.
As a result both the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) and
Israel's economy are suffering.
Trading volumes on the TASE dropped in 2012 to a daily
average turnover of $279 million from a daily average of $482
million in 2011. The exchange took another hit this week when
Mellanox Technologies - whose products allow
databases, servers and computers to talk to each other -
requested to be delisted from TASE and trade only on Nasdaq.
Meanwhile, Israel's economic growth rate is slowing, from
4.6 percent in 2011 to 3.2 percent in 2012. GDP is forecast to
grow 2.8 percent in 2013.
The ISA-approved committee recommended setting up a new
"Elite Tech" index on the TASE to tempt companies with a market
cap above $68 million with various exemptions such as tax
benefits and allowing reports in English.
The committee also proposed enabling venture capital funds
to trade under the model of closed-end mutual funds. Such funds
may invest up to 30 percent of the capital raised from the
public in the securities of privately held Israeli high-tech
companies and 70 percent in high-tech firms traded in Tel Aviv.
"The need to undertake measures to help Israeli R&D
companies raise capital is unquestionable, " said ISA Chairman
Shmuel Hauser.
Co-chairman Orgad added: "Three companies (going public) a
year for the next three years would be a success," Orgad said.
The committee said it would field comments in the next few
months and issue its final report by early October.
($1 = 3.67 shekels)
(Editing by Sophie Walker)