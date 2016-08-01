By Steven Scheer
JERUSALEM Aug 1 Israel's tax authority, looking
to crack down on unreported capital, said on Monday it has
received a list from French authorities of more than 8,000
Israeli customers that held bank accounts at the Swiss arm of
HSBC.
HSBC early last year acknowledged "past compliance and
control failures" that may have allowed some customers to evade
taxes.
Since February 2015, Israel's tax authority had been working
to obtain the list of Israelis with accounts at HSBC
Switzerland.
Having a Swiss bank account is not illegal in Israel as long
as it is reported to authorities and taxes are paid. The tax
authority said that it will spend the next few months examining
the list of Swiss HSBC accounts and compare it with the
authority's records.
The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists
(ICIJ), which had coordinated the release of leaked data from
HSBC in Switzerland, initially reported that Israel ranked sixth
among 203 countries whose citizens were customers, with 6,554
Israelis holding accounts worth $10 billion.
"Getting the list is one of the most significant outcomes of
the fight against undeclared capital and it joins the
legislative moves and other measures to obtain information on
bank accounts and assets held by Israelis abroad," said Moshe
Asher, head of the Israel Tax Authority.
The authority has offered immunity from criminal prosecution
by anyone who comes forward to report an account abroad. It has
so far received 5,360 requests worth 18.6 billion shekels ($5
billion).
Asher called on those Israelis who have not yet reported
capital to do so now. Those applying for amnesty are still
liable for back taxes and penalties.
Israeli newspapers had reported that among the Israelis on
the list were bank owners and directors, diamond and real estate
moguls, retired military officers, public and private company
heads, well-known lawyers, a "popular" TV presenter, artists,
soccer players, sports agents, a retired judge and a former
prosecutor.
The tax authority previously arrested 32 people over secret
accounts worth tens of millions of dollars held at UBS in
Switzerland.
