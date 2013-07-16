JERUSALEM, July 16 Teva Pharmaceutical
Industries, Israel's largest company, reaped nearly 12
billion shekels ($3.3 billion) in government tax breaks between
2006 and 2011 as part of a programme to encourage capital
investment, the Tax Authority said on Tuesday.
Teva, the world's largest generic drugmaker, led
the list of companies receiving annual tax breaks at 11.78
billion shekels, followed by Israel Chemicals at 2.2
billion and Check Point Software Technologies at 1.65
billion, the authority said.
They were among many others who received state tax benefits.
Such figures have been published in Israeli newspapers,
fuelling outrage from politicians and the public who believe
that the government should not be doling out tax breaks when the
budget faces a large deficit that will be closed by spending
cuts and tax hikes.
In response to the list of companies receiving benefits, the
Finance Ministry said they were approved by the government.
"These benefits are being re-examined by Finance Minister
Yair Lapid with a goal of updating and adapting them to the
needs and economic reality," the ministry said in a statement.