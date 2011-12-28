JERUSALEM Dec 28 Israel's Finance Ministry will eliminate customs taxes on hundreds of imported consumer and industrial goods, it said on Wednesday, the latest of a series of official efforts to cut living costs in response to mass protests during the summer.

As of Jan. 1, customs taxes will be cancelled on items such as toys, electric appliances -- dishwashers, washing machines and ovens -- clothing, luggage, medicine, tires and raw materials for chemicals and wood. Customs taxes on most items currently are around 12 percent.

The ministry said the tax cut would cost the state some 400 million shekels ($106 million) a year, equal to 25 percent of total annual customs duties.

"Eliminating customs duties on a long list of products used by Israeli families and local industry is a significant contribution to the easing of the cost of living for Israeli citizens," said Finance Minister Yuval Steinitz.

"Most of these (types of) products are not made in Israel so reducing customs taxes will not influence local production."

Surging prices of food, housing and other basic goods sparked protests nationwide over the summer and prompted a government-formed committee to recommend tax changes and higher welfare spending.

The cabinet has already voted to lower taxes on petrol and give tax breaks to parents of children under three years of age. The protests, along with threats of consumer boycotts, led some food makers to drop prices on cheese, baby formula and other staples.

($1 = 3.79 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)