JERUSALEM Dec 28 Israel's Finance
Ministry will eliminate customs taxes on hundreds of imported
consumer and industrial goods, it said on Wednesday, the latest
of a series of official efforts to cut living costs in response
to mass protests during the summer.
As of Jan. 1, customs taxes will be cancelled on items such
as toys, electric appliances -- dishwashers, washing machines
and ovens -- clothing, luggage, medicine, tires and raw
materials for chemicals and wood. Customs taxes on most items
currently are around 12 percent.
The ministry said the tax cut would cost the state some 400
million shekels ($106 million) a year, equal to 25 percent of
total annual customs duties.
"Eliminating customs duties on a long list of products used
by Israeli families and local industry is a significant
contribution to the easing of the cost of living for Israeli
citizens," said Finance Minister Yuval Steinitz.
"Most of these (types of) products are not made in Israel so
reducing customs taxes will not influence local production."
Surging prices of food, housing and other basic goods
sparked protests nationwide over the summer and prompted a
government-formed committee to recommend tax changes and higher
welfare spending.
The cabinet has already voted to lower taxes on petrol and
give tax breaks to parents of children under three years of age.
The protests, along with threats of consumer boycotts, led some
food makers to drop prices on cheese, baby formula and other
staples.
($1 = 3.79 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)