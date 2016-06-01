BRIEF-Sachem Capital Corp files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
* Sachem Capital Corp files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2rdbZQs) Further company coverage:
(Repeats removing EMBARGO from headline)
JERUSALEM, June 1 Israel's EarlySense, a maker of medical monitoring systems, said on Tuesday it raised $25 million in a funding round led by Bank Hapoalim, with participation from Pitango Venture Capital, JK&B and other previous investors.
EarlySense, which makes a sensor that is placed under the mattress and monitors the heart and respiratory rate, has to date raised $100 million.
"This funding enables us to continue to grow as well as launch consumer digital health offerings," said Avner Halperin, EarlySense's chief executive.
He said more than 100,000 patients will be monitored with EarlySense's sensors this year.
In January 2015, EarlySense raised $20 million in a round led by Samsung Ventures. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)
* Sachem Capital Corp files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2rdbZQs) Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, May 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Selective Insurance Group, Inc.'s (Selective) operating subsidiaries' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of ratings follows at the end of the release. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation of Selective's ratings reflects the company's strong financial performance and strong capitalization with growth in shareholders' equity. The