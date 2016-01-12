JERUSALEM Jan 12 Israeli storage software start-up Elastifile said on Tuesday it raised $35 million in a second private funding round led by existing investors Battery Ventures and Lightspeed Venture Partners.

It said six data centre and server industry leaders joined Battery and Lightspeed as strategic investors.

Elastifile, which helps enterprises scale out primary storage, said the additional funds would enable it to aggressively market its technology that enables customers to expand the number of applications they can deploy on flash.

Including the latest round, Elastifile has raised nearly $44 million. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)