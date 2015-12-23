JERUSALEM Dec 23 Israeli tech firm Interacting
Technology will collaborate with Real Madrid to upgrade the
Spanish soccer club's official mobile app, they said on
Wednesday.
The collaboration will be through Interacting Technology's
Spanish subsidiary Sportech Interactech and could ultimately be
worth millions of dollars.
Real Madrid's app was launched in May and offers fans
premium content, match summaries, interviews and delayed games.
It said that through the app, the club seeks to add various
types of online games and develop communication and interaction
between fans, which would contribute to its monetisation. These
features would be available in 2016.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)