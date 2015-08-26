JERUSALEM Aug 26 Shareholders in Israeli mobile
phone operator Golan Telecom said on Wednesday they had hired an
investment bank to explore options including putting the company
up for sale, acquiring a competitor or staying independent.
Privately held Golan has recruited 850,000 subscribers since
launching in 2012.
A sale or merger would hurt Israeli consumers, who have
benefited from plunging mobile phone rates in the wake of fierce
competition in the sector.
But it would help Israel's three largest operators - Cellcom
, Partner and Bezeq unit Pelephone,
who have seen their revenue and profits sink since the
government opened up the sector to competition in 2012.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)