TEL AVIV Feb 23 French telecoms tycoon Xavier
Niel, whose Israeli mobile network operator Golan Telecom is
facing a battle to win approval for its takeover by bigger rival
Cellcom, said in an interview published on Tuesday that
he did not believe politicians would let the company go bankrupt
instead.
Cellcom, the country's largest mobile operator, agreed in
November to buy Golan for about $300 million but the deal has
met with objections from politicians and the public, who say the
deal would lead to higher prices.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also voiced his
opposition to the deal.
"There has never been a bankruptcy of a cellular operator in
an OECD country and I don't expect Israeli politicians want to
reach this situation," Niel was quoted as saying by TheMarker
financial newspaper on being asked whether Golan would be forced
into bankruptcy if the deal was not approved.
Golan launched its service in 2012 after being granted one
of several new network licences issued to increase competition
in the national cell phone market and stop what the state saw as
a trio of companies inflating prices.
Golan has since taken about 10 percent of the market but
analysts say industry consolidation is now inevitable to
eliminate a duplication of costs in a market where profits have
been wiped out.
Niel, who controls Golan with French business partner
Michael Golan, said $200 million was invested in Golan and that
his return from the sale would be small as he had not expected
to sell at this stage.
Nevertheless, he said he has no regrets about investing in
Israel, noting he has invested in over 30 Israeli start-ups and
hopes to reinvest the money he receives from the sale.
"I understand there are other sectors in Israel that need
more competition and I'm interested in discussing this with
politicians," said Niel, one of France's richest men who founded
low-cost internet and mobile telecoms service provider Iliad
.
Niel said Golan had no choice but to merge with another
player since a plan to share Cellcom's network was not approved
by regulators while municipalities in Israel refused to approve
the installation of more antennas needed to expand its own
network.
Niel also said that consolidation was taking place in other
countries, without causing prices to rise and aimed at
strengthening the finances of the remaining operators to enable
more investment to be made in faster networks.
