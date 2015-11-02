* Profits dropped 85 pct since 2011, shares sank, dividends
* Israeli surfing speeds among lowest in OECD
* Analysts see mobile phone market shrinking to 4 players
By Tova Cohen and Steven Scheer
TEL AVIV, Nov 2 Israel's mobile phone market
looks set to consolidate as concerns grow that cut-throat
competition is undermining firms' ability to invest in
infrastructure, leaving Israel trailing other nations despite
its reputation as a high-tech leader.
Five years ago, an Israeli family might pay $300 a month for
mobile phone services. Today, a family of six can get all its
calls, messages and 10 gigabytes of data for as little as $30 a
month.
The 90 percent price drop stems from reforms introduced by
the government since 2011 to boost competition and stop what it
saw as price gouging by a trio of companies.
Consumers have gained, but operators are suffering - profits
have been wiped out, share prices and dividends have been cut
back and capital spending has fallen 20-40 percent since 2010.
Despite its world-leading technology, Israel now lags behind
other OECD countries in communications infrastructure.
Israel is just starting to roll out fourth-generation mobile
networks, several years behind most OECD countries.
The government is also concerned about a drop in Israel's
ranking in Internet speeds. At 46 megabits per second, Israel is
far below the OECD average of 77, despite being a tech hub.
The lagging infrastructure led the government to worry its
reforms may have gone too far and damaged investment.
"We have a problem with the implementation of the reform
because the companies don't have enough money to invest in
infrastructure," Shlomo Filber, director general of the
Communications Ministry, told Reuters.
The government is now considering allowing consolidation in
the market that would enable prices to rise and permit companies
to make more profit to plough back in to infrastructure.
Filber said he is not opposed to mergers, as long as there
is enough competition and no negative impact on infrastructure.
TOUGHER LINE
That contrasts with the tougher line on telecoms mergers
being taken by European regulators, who have scuppered a mobile
deal in Denmark and voiced scepticism that bigger operators will
spend more on network upgrades.
Having started with three operators and then expanded to 10,
Israel is heading back to four. Two small virtual operators,
which piggyback off other networks, are merging and several
companies are bidding to buy upstart Golan Telecom.
A bidding war appears to be brewing for Golan, which in
August hired an investment bank to explore options, including
putting the company up for sale.
No. 1 operator Cellcom is reviewing a possible
purchase of Golan as is Bezeq Israel Telecom's unit
Pelephone, while HOT Telecom is also reportedly interested.
HOT may have the best chance of securing regulatory approval
since if it merged with Golan it would still have fewer
subscribers than each of the three incumbents.
Golan was one of half a dozen new providers that Moshe
Kahlon, communications minister from 2009 to 2013, allowed in to
the Israeli mobile market to increase competition.
Kahlon also expanded the licence held by HOT, owned by
Frenchman Patrick Drahi's Altice.
The new entrants offered calls, texts and internet packages
for as little as $15 a month, a rate the incumbents - Cellcom,
Partner and Pelephone - struggled to meet. As revenue
sank they slashed spending and laid off thousands of workers.
This year, profits at Cellcom, Partner and Pelephone are
expected to be about 85 percent lower than in 2011. Over 1.2
million of their 9 million subscribers have moved to new firms.
Consequently, they say they don't have the resources to
invest in high-speed networks or in fixed-line reform aimed at
encouraging Cellcom and Partner to compete in Internet and TV.
The situation was further complicated this year when the
government awarded six companies 4G radio frequencies, including
a new player, Xfone Mobile. The tender was supposed to improve
surfing rates and enable operators to charge more money from 4G
users. Instead, it led to another potential competitor.
The Communications Ministry believes monthly package prices
should be around the OECD average of 20 euros.
"The starting point for the Ministry of Communications is
that roughly 3 billion shekels ($770.5 million) is invested
annually in fixed and mobile networks and operators need to be
able to generate sufficient returns to allow them to continue to
make those investments," said Citi analyst Michael Klahr.
While it may take a few years, the Communications Ministry
expects Cellcom and Partner to bounce back with new "growth
engines" stemming from a soon to be deployed ultra-fast fibre
optic network that will allow them to provide new services.
