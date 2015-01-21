LONDON, Jan 21 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Thai
agricultural workers in Israel face serious labour rights
abuses, including low pay, excessive hours and hazardous
conditions, which may have contributed to a disturbing pattern
of deaths among them, a report said on Wednesday.
Abusive conditions persist despite improvements in 2011 to
the recruitment process for Thai workers, and Israeli laws that
set a minimum wage, limit working hours, allow lawful strikes
and define standards for housing, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said.
The report said various factors, including an ineffective
inspection regime, poorly equipped enforcement units, and a
failure to impose meaningful sanctions on employers who break
the law, undermined this legal framework.
Thailand itself has come under fire for labour violations
and human trafficking, and the U.S. State Department named it in
June as one of the world's worst sources of forced labour.
Around 25,000 Thai migrant workers supply the majority of
the labour for Israel's agriculture sector, HRW said.
"The success of Israel's agricultural industry depends to a
large extent on the labour of Thai migrant workers, but Israel
is doing far too little to uphold their rights and protect them
from exploitation," said Sarah Leah Whitson, Middle East and
North Africa director at HRW.
Workers told HRW, whose staff interviewed 173 Thai workers
in 10 farming communities across Israel, that they were treated
like slaves, working up to 17 hours a day, without any time off,
and one man said he "felt like dead meat".
Many suffered headaches, respiratory problems and burning
sensations in their eyes, which they attributed to spraying
pesticides without adequate protection.
Some workers told HRW that relatives in Thailand sent them
medicines because they could not access medical care in Israel.
The report said the majority of workers interviewed were
housed in warehouses and sheds, with makeshift kitchen and
laundry facilities, while workers on one farm were living in
shelters made from cardboard.
It also said there had been a troubling pattern of worker
deaths that should have alerted the authorities to potential
abuses.
Between 2008 and 2013, 122 Thai workers died in Israel,
according to government figures reported by Israeli newspaper
Haaretz, 65 dying from heart conditions and 22 from unidentified
causes as the authorities did not order a post-mortem, HRW said.
"While it is not clear if there is any connection between
the high number of deaths among Thai workers and their work
conditions in the agricultural sector, the facts certainly
warrant investigation," Whitson said.
The report called, among other things, for streamlined
labour inspection processes, meaningful sanctions on employers
and agents, and an investigation into deaths in the farm sector.
An Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman said the
country had a special responsibility regarding foreign workers
and their countries within the framework of bilateral accords
and was committed to the enforcement of labour laws.
"We are on top of it [the situation], whenever something
wrong happens, the Israeli authorities act immediately and in a
very deliberate and clear way," he said.
The authorities had imposed fines in far more cases than HRW
reported and the total value of the fines was greater, he said.
(Reporting By Kieran Guilbert; Editing by Tim Pearce)